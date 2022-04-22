Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Shares Down 0.5%

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$30.60 and last traded at C$30.64. 106,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 186,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1088 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

