VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 691,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,193,075 shares.The stock last traded at $45.95 and had previously closed at $47.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,271,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 199,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61,912 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

