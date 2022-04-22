VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 691,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,193,075 shares.The stock last traded at $45.95 and had previously closed at $47.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $686,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

