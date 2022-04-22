Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

NASDAQ VALU opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $727.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.10. Value Line has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $91.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 35.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 4.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Value Line by 861.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Value Line by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Value Line by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Value Line by 343.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

