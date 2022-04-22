Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
NASDAQ VALU opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $727.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.10. Value Line has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $91.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 35.49%.
Value Line Company Profile (Get Rating)
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
