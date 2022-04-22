Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-13.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.000-$13.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

VMI traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $264.33. 3,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,157. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.87.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

