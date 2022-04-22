Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.000-$13.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.00-13.50 EPS.

NYSE:VMI opened at $264.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

