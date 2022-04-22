Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.50 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VALE. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 73.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vale by 60.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

