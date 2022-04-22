Vai Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $52.94 million and approximately $26,197.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.95 or 0.07380016 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,596.62 or 1.00002838 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034573 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

