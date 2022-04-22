USDJ (USDJ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.14 Million

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00046421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.64 or 0.07464927 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00037790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,541.13 or 1.00104265 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

