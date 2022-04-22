Urus Price Hits $6.00 on Exchanges (URUS)

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Urus has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00104454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Urus

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

