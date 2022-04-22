Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Down to $25.99

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.99, but opened at $25.08. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 18,986 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 28.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 30.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $11,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

