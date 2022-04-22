Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given New $34.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of UPWK opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $303,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $8,493,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.