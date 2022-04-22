Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Holdings Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at $510,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,124,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $27,588,764. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.07.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $75.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of -0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

