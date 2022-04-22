Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an underweight rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.58.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE UHS opened at $154.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.45 and its 200-day moving average is $134.82.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,493,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,162,000 after buying an additional 321,368 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after buying an additional 307,066 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,528,000 after purchasing an additional 135,767 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.