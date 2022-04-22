Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $59.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.90 million, a P/E ratio of 91.12, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $144.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 51,022.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,116,000 after acquiring an additional 691,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,016 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

