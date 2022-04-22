UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $549.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $482.00 to $549.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $546.13.

NYSE UNH opened at $537.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $502.48 and its 200-day moving average is $475.49.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

