United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.47 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About United States Antimony (Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

