United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of UAMY opened at $0.47 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
