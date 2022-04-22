United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $188.80 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.70 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $164.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.