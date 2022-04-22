United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.50) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $50.85 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.
United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Airlines (UAL)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.