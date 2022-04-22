United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.50) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $50.85 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 150,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 96,198 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,212,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61,885 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

