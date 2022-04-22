United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.50) EPS.
UAL stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $60.58.
UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.82.
About United Airlines (Get Rating)
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
