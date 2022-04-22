United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.50) EPS.

UAL stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $60.58.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,212,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61,885 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 150,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 96,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in United Airlines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

