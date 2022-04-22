Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 69,788 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $82,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,168,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.57.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.18.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.