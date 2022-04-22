Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on May 5th

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $31.30 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 25.27%.

In related news, CEO David Scott Silverman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Union Bankshares stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Union Bankshares worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

