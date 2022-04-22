Union Bankshares, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

UNB stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 15.99%.

In related news, CEO David Scott Silverman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $31,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Union Bankshares stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.26% of Union Bankshares worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

