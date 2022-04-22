UniCrypt (UNCX) Market Cap Achieves $13.25 Million

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for about $422.92 or 0.01067101 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. UniCrypt has a market cap of $13.25 million and approximately $162,756.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.31 or 0.00260669 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004606 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.84 or 0.00256962 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022566 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,342 coins. UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

