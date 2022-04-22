Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 191,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,522,977 shares.The stock last traded at $18.47 and had previously closed at $18.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMPQ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,419,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,759,000 after acquiring an additional 547,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,660 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 37,273.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

