Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 53,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 623,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 199,680 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Umpqua by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Umpqua by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Umpqua by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

