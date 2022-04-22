Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ultralife from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.22 million, a PE ratio of -242.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 54,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 57,930 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ultralife by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultralife by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ultralife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 30.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

