Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,161.92

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,161.92 ($41.14) and traded as high as GBX 3,324 ($43.25). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,286 ($42.75), with a volume of 489,302 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.54) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($30.58) to GBX 3,500 ($45.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 34.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,203.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,162.14.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

