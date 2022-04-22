UGAS One Day Volume Hits $91,440.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, UGAS has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One UGAS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market cap of $235,936.74 and approximately $91,440.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

