UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.09 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09, Briefing.com reports. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,677. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average is $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.31%.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in UFP Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in UFP Industries by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

