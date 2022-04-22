UBS Group Begins Coverage on BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.14.

Get BRP Group alerts:

NYSE:BRP opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 115.40 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $45.36.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $123,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine bought 1,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,617 shares of company stock worth $744,828 over the last 90 days. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.