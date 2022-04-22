Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Cut by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $396.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 103.89 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $384.38 and a one year high of $557.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.35.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Barclays started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.78.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

