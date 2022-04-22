Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.83.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. Twitter has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Twitter by 178.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Twitter by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.