Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

