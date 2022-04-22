Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Qorvo by 263.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.69. The stock had a trading volume of 42,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,482. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

