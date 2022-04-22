Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.25. The stock had a trading volume of 118,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,810. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $122.43 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Stephens cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

