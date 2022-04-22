Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,953 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

Shares of A traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.52. 69,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,407. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.06 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.