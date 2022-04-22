Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $116.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

