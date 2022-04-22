Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bunge by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BG stock traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.62. The stock had a trading volume of 108,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,420. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

