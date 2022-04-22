Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,547 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.63. 470,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,309,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

