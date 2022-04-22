Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Concentrix by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Concentrix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Concentrix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Concentrix by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

CNXC stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.94. 7,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $141.38 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.32. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.01.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,644.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,473,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

