Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.09. 92,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.96. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

