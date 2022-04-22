Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST traded down $13.57 on Friday, hitting $351.57. 6,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,988. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.61. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $318.63 and a one year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WST. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

