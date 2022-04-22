Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $967,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

NYSE:ETN traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.41. 35,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,686. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.78. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

