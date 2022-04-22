Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 290.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 97.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.69. 97,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,644. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.37 and its 200-day moving average is $168.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

