Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $88.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,199,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,961,305. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

