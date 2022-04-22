Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $5.22 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after acquiring an additional 376,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 126,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,597. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

