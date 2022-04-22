Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,916 shares of company stock worth $374,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $41.82. 168,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,979. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

