Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $3,984,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,219,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Paychex by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.