Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.95.

ANTM traded down $15.34 on Friday, hitting $507.53. 39,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.57. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

